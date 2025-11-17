Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.6111.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

