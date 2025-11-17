Avalon Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Avalon Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 6.9% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $342.46 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

