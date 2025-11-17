Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after buying an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DUK opened at $122.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

