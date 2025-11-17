Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $554.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $702.88 and its 200 day moving average is $735.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.