B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8%

OVID stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 550.04%.The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

