Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8%

EMR stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

