Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $178.18 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,301 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $178,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

