Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,810 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of -702.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $196.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.15, for a total value of $254,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,108.50. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 998,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,244,077.45. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 585,676 shares of company stock worth $122,718,003 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

