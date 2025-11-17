Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,414 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 92.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,441,000 after purchasing an additional 257,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $842.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $773.51 and its 200 day moving average is $729.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $558.13 and a 52-week high of $867.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

