Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,955 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,388,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE MO opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

