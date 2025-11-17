Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 76,149 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $139.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.19, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

