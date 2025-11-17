BellRing Brands (BRBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $633.2080 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRBR opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 89.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6,984.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

