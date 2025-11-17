BHP Group (BHP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 TU results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $26.0372 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 TU earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 billion. On average, analysts expect BHP Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BHP opened at $55.24 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.185 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 230,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 288,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

