BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,382.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

