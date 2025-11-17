Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

