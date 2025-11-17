Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Foundry Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 257.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

