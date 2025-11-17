BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $160,052,000 after purchasing an additional 659,207 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,466 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.