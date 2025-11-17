BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in BOK Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $106,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,872.52. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

