Boston Partners Invests $352,000 in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Primerica by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,057.80. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $253.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.13. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.