Boston Partners Makes New $317,000 Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

NYSE CRCL opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.80. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

