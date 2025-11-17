Bread Financial (BFH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH):

11/13/2025 – Bread Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/30/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Bread Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Bread Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.