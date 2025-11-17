Brokerages Set Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Target Price at $16.40

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have commented on SGHC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 11.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGHC stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Super Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

