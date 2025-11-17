Brokers Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:NXE opened at $8.14 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 186,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 345,035 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,826,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 848,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

