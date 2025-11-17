Brokers Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.27.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.16.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

