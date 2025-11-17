Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:BDI FY2025 Earnings

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$105.32 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$13.99 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$7.60 and a 52-week high of C$15.38. The company has a market cap of C$941.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.69.

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals.

