Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:BYD FY2025 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$265.60.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$217.11 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$186.10 and a 52-week high of C$258.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.83%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

