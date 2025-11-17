Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:BYD FY2025 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.22 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of BYD opened at C$217.11 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$186.10 and a 52-week high of C$258.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.83%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.
See Also
