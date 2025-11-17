Brokers Set Expectations for Lundin Mining FY2026 Earnings

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $18.32 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

