Brokers Set Expectations for SoundThinking FY2025 Earnings

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. SoundThinking has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 160.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,928.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $218,566 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.