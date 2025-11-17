Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

