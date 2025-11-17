Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $18,667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 24.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARM by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 638.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 69,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 159.3% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $139.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.19, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

