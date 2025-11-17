Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $579.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,341 shares of company stock worth $29,204,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

