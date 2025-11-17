Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 570.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.8%

IBIT opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

