Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000. Vertiv comprises about 1.7% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Vertiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 70.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

