BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in BXP were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BXP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,153,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 15.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,009,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 403,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BXP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in BXP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 807,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BXP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of BXP opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

