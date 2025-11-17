Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.