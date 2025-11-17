Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,177,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 501,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 533,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

