Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 29,400 Dole PLC $DOLE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Dole by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,269,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,299 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dole by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. bought a new position in Dole in the first quarter valued at $16,498,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Dole by 539.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 840,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dole by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 683,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 181,829 shares during the last quarter.

Dole Stock Up 0.7%

Dole stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dole PLC has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Dole ( NYSE:DOLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Dole had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.28%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dole PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dole announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Dole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOLE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Dole in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dole in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Dole

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

Featured Articles

