Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wpp Plc $WPP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WPP by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,448,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,937,000 after acquiring an additional 824,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of WPP by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 102,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

WPP Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $18.96 on Monday. Wpp Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

