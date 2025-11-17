Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $339,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,240 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,933 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.6% in the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 896,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

