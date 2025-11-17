Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $30.13 on Monday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

