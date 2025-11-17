Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Primoris Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. This represents a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,099. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.54.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $118.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

