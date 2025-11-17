Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $393,000 in First Bancorp $FBNC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $89.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

