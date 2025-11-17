Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $416,000 in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Match Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the sale, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

