Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 60.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $135.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

