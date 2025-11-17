Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in CI&T Inc. $CINT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINT. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in CI&T by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 492,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 26.8% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 551.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI&T by 47.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE:CINT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CI&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 7.83%. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

