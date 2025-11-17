Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 1,903 Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 61.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 538.9% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

