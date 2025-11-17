Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 54,832 Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

