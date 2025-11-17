Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 33,907 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,907 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Century Aluminum Company has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $264,949.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,306.60. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

