Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 97,965 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,965 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 338.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,910. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.