Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 988.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 99.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Stock Down 2.0%
Evolus stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $468.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $42,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 89,949 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.99. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
